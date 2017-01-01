Dancing with Joan – Soft Shoe

This class is for people who love to dance and enjoy learning new dance steps. We wear smooth-soled shoes and learn choreographed routines to familiar music such as The Lion Sleeps Tonight and Singing in the Rain. Besides having a ton of fun, you will improve your balance, coordination and memorization skills. It is amazing to find that you can do all of that at the same time!

Start the New Year with something really new! The class is ongoing from January 10 through the end of March. Attend as many classes as you wish. We meet on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. in the Navajo Room.

There is no charge for this class and is offered only to SunBird residents. See you in 2017!