Dance with Joan – soft shoe at SunBird

This class is for people who love to dance and enjoy learning new dance steps. We wear smooth-soled shoes and learn choreographed routines to familiar songs such as The Lion Sleeps Tonight and Singin’ in the Rain. Besides having a ton of fun, you will improve your balance, coordination and memorization skills. It is amazing to find that you can do all of those things at the same time!

Classes are held in the Navajo Room, starting January 8 (Tuesdays) at 12:15 to 1:00 p.m. and run through the end of March.

Instructor: Joan Davies, joandavies99@yahoo.com, 952-818-4774

Cost: $2.00 per lesson