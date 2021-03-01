Crystal Cards: Looking Back

Bobbie Reed

Remember group work sessions? Remember public sales? Those occurred regularly until a year ago. March 2020 was when The Crystal Card Project canceled all public events. We never thought that the shutdown would still be in effect one year later.

By April, volunteers were busy working at home as part of socially-distanced assembly lines. They worked much like the group workshops, but the cards went from one home to another (instead of from one table to another), moving through the steps of the card-creation process.

By summer, it was apparent that the end of social distancing was nowhere in sight, and public sales were still a long way off. So, we introduced a new home delivery service so people could look at cards and choose the ones they wanted, in the safety of their own home. That model is continuing as we wait for the pandemic to end.

Since August, the Crystal Cards home service has delivered cards to more than 70 homes in Sun Lakes and SunBird. In many cases, groups of neighbors requested enough cards so they all could enjoy the convenience of a shop-at-home option.

If you would like home delivery of cards—either for yourself or to share with friends and neighbors—follow the simple instructions below:

1. Send an email to [email protected] that includes:

* Your name

* Your SunBird home address (please note you are in SunBird)

* Your phone number

* The basic kinds of cards you want.

2. A volunteer will call, confirm details, and arrange to deliver an assortment for you to choose from. If you plan to share with friends, ask the volunteer to deliver extra cards.

3. You look through the card assortment at your convenience and pick the ones you want.

4. You place payment for the cards you have chosen in the box, along with the cards to be returned. (Cards are $1 each. You can pay with cash or by check made out to The Crystal Card Project.)

5. Call the volunteer to arrange for pickup. The phone number will be in the box with the cards when they arrive.

The money raised by this project is donated to My Sister’s Place, a shelter for victims of domestic violence. Learn more at www.thecrystalcardproject.org.