Crystal Cards Home Delivery: Now in SunBird

Bobbie Reed

Crystal Cards is now delivering to SunBird. This new home delivery service was started in Sun Lakes in August. We want to continue our fundraising during the pandemic when public sales can no longer be held.

The new home delivery service has been very popular. Sun Lakers have been delighted to be able to get cards and to continue to support our charity.

The money raised by this project is donated to My Sister’s Place, a shelter for victims of domestic violence. Sadly, during the past several months, a time when families have been forced to shelter in place, domestic violence has increased. Support for victims is needed more than ever. We encourage you to consider this socially-distanced way of helping those who need our help.

Home delivery works like this:

*You send an email to us at thecrystalcardproject@gmail.com that includes:

*Your name

*Your SunBird home address—please note that it is in SunBird

*Your phone number

*The basic kinds of cards you want (Favorites include get well, birthday, thinking of you, and sympathy, but don’t forget we have specialty cards for family members, for milestone birthdays, and for other occasions.)

* A volunteer will call, confirm details of what you want, and arrange to deliver an assortment for you to choose from.

*You look through the card assortment at your convenience and pick the ones you want.

* You place payment for the cards you have chosen in the box along with the cards to be returned. (Cards are $1 each. You can pay with cash or by check made out to The Crystal Card Project.)

*Call the volunteer to arrange for pickup. The phone number will be in the box with the cards when they arrive.

Our volunteers have been busy over the past months making new cards at home, so we have a wonderful selection.

We look forward to a return to more usual activities sometime in the future. However, we will not reschedule public sales or group work sessions until it is safe for all concerned.