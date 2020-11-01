Crystal Cards Bring Happy Holidays

Bobbie Reed

The end-of-year holidays are occasions for sending greetings to friends and family. Crystal Cards has Thanksgiving and Christmas cards among their selections. Of course, there are birthday, get well, thinking of you, and many other special cards.

You can now choose the cards you want in the comfort and safety of your own home. Crystal Cards sales have adapted to our pandemic restrictions with a home-delivery option.

Home delivery works like this:

1. You send an email to CrystalCardsAZ@gmail.com that includes:

* Your name

* Your home address (please include that you are in SunBird)

* Your phone number

* The basic kinds of cards you want

2. A volunteer will call, confirm details, and arrange to deliver an assortment for you to choose from.

3. You look through the card assortment at your convenience and pick the ones you want.

4. You place payment for the cards you have chosen in the box, along with the cards to be returned. (Cards are $1 each. You can pay with cash or by check made out to The Crystal Card Project.)

5. Call the volunteer to arrange for pickup. The phone number will be in the box with the cards when they arrive.

Volunteers have been busy making lots of new cards at home, so we have a wonderful selection, including for the upcoming holidays.

The money raised by this project is donated to My Sister’s Place, a shelter for victims of domestic violence. Learn more at www.thecrystalcardproject.org.