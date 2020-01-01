Courtside with the Tennis Club

Jenifer Walden

At our last meeting, Dec. 2, we voted in our new board members for 2020. Our secretary, Lillian Donley, has retired and will be moving to her new home in Clarendon. Christine Terechenok presented Lillian with a certificate of excellence in appreciation of her dedication and outstanding service over the years, and Jen Walden presented her with a collage photo blanket and pillow depicting many of our past and present members. You will be missed, Lillian! Thank you for your service!

We had a great time hosting our good friends from Trilogy on Dec. 7. We put up a good fight but, unfortunately, they prevailed, winning with a score of 25 to 17. Melissa Craig and Leslie Maach coordinated the scrumptious lasagna luncheon for this event. Kudos to all of you who helped out and brought delicious salads and desserts. Without volunteers like you, we could not have this club or these tournaments. Thank you, all!

On Dec. 14, we ventured out to Cottonwood to play in a joint SunBird/Springfield vs. Cottonwood tournament. It was a well-attended event, and we were treated to a super lunch and fabulous tennis. And that very same evening, we celebrated the holiday season at our annual Golf/Tennis Club sponsored Christmas Dinner Dance. We were greeted at the door by Mr. and Mrs. Claus and escorted to our tables by cute, helpful elves. The Christmas roast pork dinner was fabulous (big thank you, Julie and crew!) and the festivities were most entertaining! And how about those great centerpieces! Thanks to Joyce Gerber and Jen Walden for putting together another great party. The band, Still Cruising, kept us on the dance floor all evening, and everyone left with smiles on their faces, joy in their hearts, and full, chubby tummies!

We have an upcoming tournament on Jan. 4 at Sun Lakes. Please sign up on the tennis board if you would like to play.

Tennis Tip & Tricks: Whenever you rally, wherever you play, make up your mind that you will never let the ball bounce twice. Always run for the ball, even if you think you have no chance to reach it. Richard Williams told Venus and Serena when they were six and seven years old, “Don’t think, just run and hit the ball.”

If you are interested in joining our SunBird Tennis Club, please contact our president, Pam Tiffany, at 480-848-1389. Dues are only $40 a year and $15 for Associate Members! Such a deal! Our next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 5 p.m. in the Lakeview Room. Be there or be talked about! @