Cotillion Dance Club Concludes the 2019/2020 Season!

On Saturday, March 14, 2020, the Cotillion Dance Club presented the last dance of the 2019/2020 season, Top Hats & Cocktails Soiree. This dinner dance was held at the Cottonwood San Tan Ballroom in Sun Lakes. This dinner dance was a formal affair, beginning with the reception featuring live instrumental music provided by Angelo Valente, and champagne, imported and domestic cheese and crackers, and Chinese egg rolls for hors d’oeuvres.

The ballroom was beautifully decorated, and as the evening progressed, the prime rib and red snapper dinners were scrumptious and the service prompt and courteous thanks to the Cottonwood staff. The featured music was provided by Route 66 in a special configuration that included vocals from Angelo Valente and Kathy Bradford. It was an absolutely great band performance, just marvelous! The dancing went on for hours. Everyone had a great time!

The group lesson for this dance was held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. until noon in the Sun Lakes clubhouse Mirror Room (Sun Lakes Phase 1). The featured dance step was the Cha Cha. Oliver Dominguez from Fred Astaire Dance Studio taught the lesson. He did a fantastic job. Our thanks go out to Lisa Bianco at Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Chandler for her sponsorship of our dance club.

Be sure to mark your calendars with next season’s dinner dance dates: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020; Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021; Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021; and Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Group lessons will be held on the Friday before each dance.

You can contact us using our email address, postmaster@cotilliondanceclubaz.com. You can call or text us at 602-529-6829. Residents of any Arizona Robson Community are welcome to attend our group lessons and dinner dances. You must purchase a ticket ahead of time to attend dinner dances. For current members, annual dues for the 2020/2021 season are due now. Visit our website for pricing and payment options.

Website: www.cotilliondanceclubaz.com

Mail to: PO BOX 13153, Chandler, AZ 85248