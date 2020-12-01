Costume Fun With the Pickleball Club

Suzanne Lipke

The SunBird Pickleball Club has transitioned to winter hours as of Nov. 1, and we’re enjoying the cooler weather—finally! Look in the pickleball glass case near the post office and sports courts for a flyer with the current hours—and come out and play with us! We’re always happy to share this great game with newcomers!

Some of our Northern friends have returned, and we are so happy to see them. We had a fun Halloween Costume Party on the courts on Saturday, Oct. 31—costumes, prizes, music, and laughs! Oh, and pickleball, of course.

Many thanks to Carol and George Daley, new residents as of this past spring, who volunteered to hold a 3.0 level clinic in October. They researched the requirements for 3.0 level play and helped us work towards developing those skills. They are both great teachers—and pickleball players, too! Check your emails for the next available clinics.

Wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday season.