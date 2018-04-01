Computer Booters hit a home run

Kc Coller, Publicity Director

Computer Booters has waited over a year for the return of Ron Schott, a technology entrepreneur and President Emeritus with Arizona Technology Council, our guest speaker at the March general meeting. His last visit was most memorable, as was this one.

Since his company serves Arizona’s premier trade association for science and technology companies that serve business sectors, such as Aviation, Defense, Health, Telecommunication and more, we were privileged to learn awe-inspiring facts concerning their role within our state. This Arizona Technology Council is at the pulse of Arizona’s Technology Boom, and Ron expanded our knowledge in several ways that this happens.

As before, he had us leaning forward to hear all we could about more positive and informative facts concerning Arizona – facts we never hear over the news networks! His talk wasn’t about the “off and on” computer switches, but about the importance and use of computers in our lives to accomplish growth in ways unimaginable. Thank you, Ron! We hope you’ll return.

Our club is based on volunteers. Without them, it wouldn’t exist. Janet Quade, president, announced that volunteers are badly needed in all areas and on the board. It doesn’t take money to volunteer, just time shared with others. Please come forward and sign up! Contact Janet at JECQUADE@gmail.com or 480-895-8178.

The speaker for our April general meeting is David McIntyre of PCHelpForce in Chandler, AZ. David and his staff are experts and are realistic where computers are concerned. Many in the Sun Lakes area use their services and swear by them. Word of mouth sure is a powerful tool. Hope you will come and listen to this speaker.

As said before, “A huge advantage for being a club member is being able to listen to some great speakers concerning computers, whether technical or about their usage.”

Membership is $36 per year for singles and $48 per year for two members at the same address.

Bill Phillips, class director, suggests signing up early to secure a spot for of the April workshops you want to attend. Sign-up sheets are always in the back of the room before and during the general meetings. Bill can be reached by telephone at 480-895-8178 or email at BILLPSR6@gmail.com.

April Workshops:

April 9 – Avoiding Fraud and Scams, 8:30 a.m., Microsoft Store, by Microsoft staff

April 11, 18 and 25 – (Continues class) Photoshop Elements Part 2, Janet Quade

April 19 and 26 (Continues class) Excel 2, Teri Bitler

All workshops, except for the ones at the Microsoft Store, are held in the Ceramic Room (A-8), located at the Cottonwood Country Club, at 6:30 p.m.

Bill Phillips, class director, strongly suggests signing up early to secure your spot.

Come early on the first Tuesday of each month from September through May at 6:00 p.m. for cookies and coffee to mingle with other members while the meeting is being set up. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Sun Lakes Country Club, 25601 Sun Lakes Blvd., in the Navajo Room.