Come “Home” with the SunBird Singers

Jim McCutcheon

The theme for this spring’s concerts is “Home.” We will be singing and ringing about living and playing in SunBird, making new homes, returning home, friendships old and new, and will offer some homespun humor and advice. How do those topics translate into choral and bell music? Attend one of the two concerts and you will hear! You’ll recognize some oldies, such as “They All Laughed” and “Dream.” And there will be numbers (old and new) from the stage and the big screen and small screens, some performed as choral arrangements and some as bell numbers. Rumor has it that the soon-to-be-famous CanAm Singers will entertain you as well.

The concerts will be performed in the SunBird Community Center Ballroom at 7 p.m. on March 4 and 5. Admission, as always, is free. The donations you make, however, are greatly appreciated and used to cover the cost of music and performance-related expenses. Please join us on March 4 or 5.