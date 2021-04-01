Arlene Block

Chandler SunBird Lions Club would like to thank the 120 Golfers, 21 Hole Sponsors, and volunteers, for the successful golf tournament.

We paid two places for gross and net for three flights: men only, mixed couples, and women only (six places total).

There were longest putt prizes for men and women, along with two closest to the pin contests for each men and women.

There was a chance for $10,000 for a hole-in-one on hole 3. Additional hole-in-one prizes were holes 5, 8, 13, 14, and 17.

The Chandler SunBird Lions Club was able to donate $3,650 for Childhood Cancer, and also had an individual donation for $120.

This was so gratifying at a time when it was so hard to social distance. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in making this such a success.