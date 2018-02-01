Card Scores

Sue McCutcheon

Calling All Bridge Players … The time has come for the 2018 annual Bridge Gala!

The Gala will be in the SunBird Horizon Room on February 18 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are still $5.00 and are on sale before regularly-scheduled play or by calling 480-802-1172 beginning January 15. No ticket sales after February 12.

Come finesse with the best!

A dinner will follow the Gala in the Horizon Room. Tickets are $15.00 each, which includes beverage, tax and tip. The tickets can only be purchased in the Horizon Room. Two menu choices are available:

1.) Salmon with a pineapple sauce, red potatoes, a house salad, mixed vegetables, Texas toast and lemon meringue pie

2.) Meat lasagna, house salad, mixed vegetables, Texas toast and lemon meringue pie

Anyone attending the Gala may buy extra dinner tickets for guests. The last day of ticket sales for both events will be February 12.

Anyone interested in bridge lessons? Please contact Toni Greisiger at 480-895-4459.

Thursday Morning Beginner Duplicate Bridge

Anne Newman

This is a practice-type teaching game designed for beginning Duplicate/reentry and social bridge players. We provide a 15-minute lesson followed by playing duplicated boards geared toward using the lesson of the day. During bidding and play of the hand, we encourage questions. You do not need a partner to come to this game. Take advantage of the opportunity to make new friends, meet new potential partners and play Duplicate Bridge in a relaxed atmosphere. We meet every Thursday morning from 8:15-11:00 a.m. at Risen Savior Lutheran Church on Alma School Road. Come play with us!

Please contact acnewmanaz@q.com for further information.

Monday Bridge

Larry Schoenborn

11/06. 1st Rose Brown, 2nd Marlys Haslow, 3rd Peggy White

11/27. 1st Mike Lamers, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd Rachel Anderson

12/04. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd Melvin Huser, 3rd Nan Atchley

12/11. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Ruth Ketchum, 3rd Beth Miller

Wednesday Morning Mixed Bridge

Jeanne Lewis

12/06. 1st Jeanne Lewis, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd Frank Nechvatal

12/13. 1st Ken Haslow, 2nd Mel Huser, 3rd Rose Brown

12/20. 1st Jim Beaupre, 2nd Shirley Clark, 3rd Anne Adolph

12/27. 1st Jim Beaupre, 2nd Karlene Garn, 3rd Rose Brown

Wednesday Evening Bridge

Toni Greisiger

12/06. 1st Karlene Garn and Mel Huser, 2nd Lita and Walt Mills, 3rd Toni Greisiger and Wayne Onyx

12/13. 1st Donna and Ron Mitchell, 2nd LaVonne Buland and Toni Greisiger, 3rd Barb Ott and Rachel Anderson

Duplicate Bridge

Lois Schmidt

12/07. 1st Mary Jo Howe and Barb Otto, 2nd Peggy White and Larry Schoenborn, 3rd Rachel Anderson and Judy O’Neil

12/14. 1st Dorothy Sykes and Rose Brown, 2nd Mary Jo Howe and Barb Otto, 3rd Helen Goheen and Lois Schmidt

Friday Bridge

Peggy White

12/01. 1st Delores Kline, 2nd Karlene Garn, 3rd Mel Huser

12/08. 1st Delores Kline, 2nd Jeanne Lewis, 3rd Arlie Mulder

12/15. 1st Jeanette Schott, 2nd Toni Grieisiger, 3rd Lil McPherson

12/22. 1st Larry Schoenborn, 2nd Jeanette Schott, 3rd Ron Murgula

12/29. 1st Mary Jo Howe, 2nd Rose Brown, 3rd Beth Misler

SunBird 500

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Lakeview Room, second floor by the Pro Shop, on Thursday evenings and start to play at 6:30 p.m. Please come early. Remember, we will be starting at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in is $.50.

Any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501 and leave a message and I will get back to you.

SunBird 500 winners for December, 2017:

12/07. 1st Neva Beech 3020, 2nd Darlene Thompson 2540, 3rd Myra Haber 2330

12/14. 1st David Beech 2870, 2nd Jeanne Berte 2800, 3rd Dianna Roder 2630

12/21. 1st Dave Beech 2950, 2nd Harry Smelser 2810, 3rd Maurice Stein 2260

12/28. 1st Sandy Stibitz 2940, 2nd Harry Smelser 2380, 3rd Shirley Stein 2340

SunBird Cribbage

John Valentine

We meet on Monday evenings in the Lakeview Room on the second floor by the Pro Shop. Buy-in is $1.00, and we start at 7:00 p.m.; come early.

12/04. 1st Derald Feltmann 719, 2nd Linda Hearn 710, 3rd Wayne Kozak 705

12/11. 1st Ann Snyder 714, 2nd (tie) Derald Feltmann and Tonja Kinser 711, 3rd Gene Stockman 710

12/18. 1st (tie) Lucy Tanner and Marki Written 720, 2nd John Valentine 712, 3rd Herb Schrauber 703

Euchre

Dan Harvey

We meet in the Lakeview Room, which is on the second floor next to the Pro Golf Shop, on Sunday evening. We start at 6:30 p.m. Come early. Buy-in is $.50. If you have any questions, please call Dan Harvey at 480-802-4110 and leave a message.

Euchre winners for SunBird Golf Resort for December, 2017 (no scores will be submitted):

12/03. 1st Dianne Roeder, 2nd Harry Smelser, 3rd Lucy Tanner

12/10. 1st Dan Harvey, 2nd Bill Hackett, 3rd Don Nobling

12/17. 1st Harry Smelser, 2nd Ken Goheen, 3rd. Helen Goheen

12/24 and 12/31. Holidays, so no Euchre was played.

Hand & Foot

Yvonne Beloney

We meet on Tuesdays in the Lakeview Room. We will start playing at 12:30 p.m.

Come and join us and please arrive by noon-12:15 p.m. so you can either pick a table or draw cards for partners. Buy-in is $.50.

If you have any questions, you may contact Joanne Parsons at 480-361-1088 or Sherry Williams at 480-620-9420; if no answer, please leave a message and they will get back to you.

SunBird Pinochle

Darlene Thompson

We meet Tuesday evenings. We will be meeting at SunBird in the Lakeview Room, which is on the second floor by the Pro Shop, until further notice and start playing at 6:30 pm.; come early. Buy-in is $.50. Remember, we start at 6:30 p.m. If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501; leave a message and I will get back to you.

SunBird Pinochle winners for December, 2017:

12/05. 1st Rollin Marion 795, 2nd Konrad Spicker 776, 3rd Bill LaMont 735

12/12. 1st Maurice Stein 878, 2nd Shirley Stein 733, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 720

12/19. 1st Bonnie Sullivan 885, 2nd Joe Bindie 784, 3rd Bill Hackett 764

12/26. (Scores not reported) 1st Bonny Sullivan, 2nd Rollin Marion, 3rd Bill Hackett

PonyTail

Darlene Thompson

We meet on Saturdays in the Lakeview Room, which is located on the second floor by the Pro Shop. We start playing at 12:30 p.m. PonyTail is a form of Hand and Foot, only a little more detailed.

Come and join us, and please arrive earlier than 12:30 p.m. so we have an idea of how many tables to set up.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Joanne Parsons at 480-361-1088 or Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501; if no answer, please leave a message and we will get back to you. v