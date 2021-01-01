Blessing Bags from the SunBird Kare Bears

Barbara Dunbar

While our SunBird Kare Bears have not been able to meet because of COVID-19, we did an incredible project! Through donations of our membership, we raised $590 to fill Blessing Bags, donated by Loren Lehav from Las Vegas, who is a national marketing director with the Juice Plus Company! The Blessing Bags will be delivered to 20 of our local residents who are all alone, and do not have family here to support them.

Our board of directors will be meeting the second Thursday of January to decide whether we will have any membership meetings in the first half of 2021. We all miss seeing each other!

Please watch the SunBird News articles for any announcements of upcoming meetings. We are fairly sure that there will not be Kare Bear Fairs in February and March. Stay tuned and stay healthy!