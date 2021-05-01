Mary Lou Kaye

Dancing … a cure all!

Social dancing provides so many benefits: social, physical, mental, psychological, and most of all, fun! You’ll never regret adding it to your lifetime of accomplishments.

If you don’t aspire to Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers status, but want to avoid the Abbott and Costello syndrome, check it out.

Basic social dance lessons are offered for all the residents in the SunBird Golf community. Their friends and family members are welcome as well. The more the merrier, they say! Mary Lou Kaye, a certified ballroom dance instructor, developed a super simple method that will have you dancing to any kind of music you hear within an hour. You’ll be amazed at your progress.

A new session will be starting soon. Don’t miss out! Call Mary Lou at 480-939-1869 or email her at [email protected] to get all the details on the next offering.