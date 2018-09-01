Attention swimming pool users

Attention! The Patrol, while conducting their daily pool checks, have been advising pool users that, per the swimming pool rules that are posted inside the pool area, there is no eating or drinking while in the swimming pool water. Please also be advised, per Maricopa County Health Code that states: No drinks, candy, tobacco, popcorn, gum, alcohol or food of any kind shall be permitted in the pool or within the required walkways of the pool. In addition, please… no glass containers, no loud music. Rowdiness, running, diving, or jumping into the pool is not permitted.

As with any form of physical activity, we maximize the health benefits of swimming when we each do our part to minimize the chance of illness and injury.