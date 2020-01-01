Attention All Clubs at SunBird

Barb Dunbar

The SunBird Kare Bears are hosting an event called the Second Hand Rose Fashion Show. It will be held on Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Our objective is to raise funds for an organization called Boots in the House and allow our service clubs to have a table to help advertise their club to new and old residents of SunBird. Each club will decorate their table to represent what their service club has to offer and provide a “model” for the style show. The suggested donation is $10 per person, and we are asking each participant to bring a salad that serves six people. All models are asked to purchase their clothing from consignment stores, Goodwill, or the Salvation Army. Emily has a flyer with all the consignment stores in our area. We ask that you keep the price tags on the items you purchase, so we can tell the audience where they were purchased and what they cost.

A speaker from Boots in the House will be at our membership meeting in the ballroom on Jan. 15, at our 1 p.m. membership meeting in the ballroom, and we invite the community to attend. Contact Emily Hughes at 480-748-7579 for more details. All funds raised will be donated to Boots in the House.

At our November membership meeting, we donated non-perishables food items and toiletries to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank. Aggi Regan was very appreciative of all the donations made by our members.

Our Christmas luncheon on Dec. 4 was a huge success, and Emily Hughes and her committee did a wonderful job organizing this event. It was an incredible potluck and a fun gift exchange. Our next regular meeting is Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. in the east end of the ballroom.

Don’t forget to get your Elvis (Chance Tinder) concert tickets starting Jan. 2. We will be selling the tickets between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday, across from the HOA office, as well as 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. We expect them to go quickly, so if you are away for the holidays, find a friend to purchase your tickets. We will sell the evening show out first, and then open up the matinee. For each concert, we are going to reserve a “Friendship” table for singles who want to attend. This will allow you to get to know other single people in our community. Tickets are $20 each.