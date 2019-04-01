April Rotary meeting

Norm Noble

The Sun Lakes Rotary Club’s major focus is with the students from Chandler Unified School District. Meetings during the month of April highlight some of our contributions.

On April 2, four Chandler Unified School District high school students will share their experiences after attending the Rotary World Affairs Conference in Wisconsin. Rotary’s vision is to bring better understanding of world problems to young people from around the globe, using current issues as a learning platform, so in the course of this study, participants discuss issues with other young people from around the world. Emphasis is on promoting better understanding of the causes of international conflict. The idea is, if the causes are understood and solutions developed in a cooperative environment, problems are more likely to be solved peacefully.

The World Affairs Seminar is a summer conference for high school students ages 14 to 18 years old. The seminar takes place at Carroll University, a university campus located in the heart of Waukesha, Wisconsin.

On April 9, the Sun Lakes Rotary Club will hold its annual Four-Way Test Speech Contest. Students from each of the six Chandler Unified School District high schools – Erie, Basha, Casteel, Chandler, Hamilton and Perry – compete in this event. Student speeches are five to seven minutes in length and apply the Rotary Four-Way Test in everyday relationships with other people. The speeches clearly show the practical application of all four points of the Rotary Four-Way Test.

On April 16, 15 high school students who attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards will share their experiences at the recent three-day RYLA retreat. RYLA is an intensive leadership experience where young students can develop their skills as leaders while having fun and making bonds. Students can connect with leaders in their community and around the world to build communication and problem-solving skills, plus unlock their leadership potential.

Every RYLA program covers the following core topics:

* Fundamentals of leadership

* Ethics of positive leadership

* Importance of communication skills in effective leadership

* Problem-solving and conflict management

* Rotary’s purpose and service to the community

* Building self-confidence and self-esteem

* Elements of community and global citizenship

On April 30, Sean O’Neill, CEO and Founder of Memory Dynamics, Inc., will speak to the club about methods to improve memory. Sean can help all to unlock their own “photographic” memories through transferrable skills and powerful techniques.

Highly-acclaimed speaker and presenter, Sean is an elite authority in the field of memory improvement and retention. Through his exclusive DISK System™ methodology, Sean teaches business and sales professionals how to maximize their overall effectiveness by minimizing their day-to-day forgetfulness. Combining humor and entertainment along with immediately applicable, “how-to” information, Sean equips attendees with both the skills and confidence to skyrocket their memory power to the next level and multiply their recall ability exponentially!

There are four Sun Lakes Rotary Club meetings in April. The April 2, 16 and 30 meetings are morning meetings, 6:30 to 8:00 a.m., and the April 9 meeting is an evening meeting running 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. All are held in the Oakwood Ballroom at the Oakwood Country Club.