April bingo winners

Bingo Night for the SunBird Lions Club was held on Friday evening, April 5, 2019, in the SunBird Ballroom.

The 16 lucky bingo winners were Annette Onyx who won two games, Rose Brown who also won two games, Susan Aichinger, William Ridgway, Mary Ann Voss, Sheila Page, Syd Page who won two games, Lois Niemi, Vicki Baker, Kristy Zwak, Margaret Erikison, Marlene Zwak, Ray Cummings and John Aichinzera. Donald La Monticella and Diane Wimmer were our two big winners with each taking home $76.00.

The next SunBird Lions Club Bingo will be held in the SunBird Ballroom on Friday evening, April 19, 2019. You can purchase your bingo sheets at 6:00 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. Cookies, brownies, coffee and water are available for a nominal fee. Please, no children under the age of 8, and you must be 18 or older to play bingo.

Thank you for your continued support of the SunBird Lions Club Bingo.