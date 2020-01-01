Another Holiday Concert to Remember

Yvonne Orlich

Christmas is always better with great Christmas carols and songs. Whether they are happy and fun or nostalgic or somber Christmas narratives, they just make the Christmas season more real. This year’s concert included all those genres, and it was all well-received by our enthusiastic audience. Thank you, one and all, for attending the Sun Lake Chorale Holiday Concert.

Our able and talented directors and accompanists ensured that we were prepared with some magnificent music this year. Bart and Cris Evans work diligently when making our musical selections and follow that up with great training and rehearsing for the chorale. The weekly accompaniment of Caroline Brown and BJ Van Noy help in the overall effort to bring forth the best that each singer has to offer, and to help us convey the emotions of each and every carol to our audience.

This year’s concert showcased 11 Christmas numbers and the added attraction of some choral and string quartets, fun duets, and the usual singalong. Some of the carols are well-known, like “Here We Come A-Caroling,” “Mistletoe and Holly” (think Frank Sinatra), and “Silver Bells.” Others may not be as easily recognized but are sure to be favorites going forward, like “The Wexford Carol,” “The Angel Gabriel,” and “Fum, Fum, Fum.” We were all honored this year to work with a talented string quartet. Our special thanks to those performers: Kris Ehlis, Jaime Johnson, Dorene Poole, Gail Rolland, and Suzanne Johnson, oboist. What a delight it was to sing with them. And, of course, we always thank our regular accompanists and directors mentioned above. Where would we be without them?

Bart Evans sang a lovely solo, “The Christmas Song,” while Gene and Jeanette skillfully played “Go Tell It on the Mountain” in a piano duet. Four of our male tenors gave a great rendition of “Jingle Bells,” while Martha Wood and Bev Bomeman entertained with a senior version of “My Favorite Things.” Another group, women members, sang a fun version of “Ugly Christmas Sweater” while a few of the male members showed off some pretty “Ugly Sweaters.”

Our closing round, “Shalom,” while in the aisles of the audience, is always a wonderful, heartfelt close to a great concert and literally brings us closer to the audience before leaving and wishing them all Happy Holidays or Merry Christmas.

So many members contribute to the mechanics of the concert behind the scenes with ticket sales, sign posting and distribution, program set-up, and so much more. Along with all our singers, the work is done in the spirit of giving our audience and neighbors a great holiday evening right in their own backyard. Thank you again.

We hope to see you all on March 19, 2020, for the annual Spring Concert.

Happy Holidays from the Sun Lakes Chorale.