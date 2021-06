Dianne Zimmerman

Are you a Spanish speaker and would like to practice your Spanish? This group is for you. We meet every Thursday from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. in Cottonwood Meeting Room 2-A, behind the Cottonwood Library. We are a fun, welcoming group. Sun Lakes residency is not required. Please contact Dianne Zimmerman at 480-401-8315 for all the details.