AAUW: Making a Difference with Local Scholarships

Barbara Stewart

The Southeast Valley Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) kicks off its local scholarship fundraising drive in April, part of the group’s mission to advance equity for women and girls.

This month, raffle ticket sales and proceeds from a portion of the sales at JudyWear Boutique in Chandler on April 24, will fund need-based scholarships for local high school senior girls and other women working toward two or four-year college degrees.

Raffle tickets for gift certificates, gifts baskets, a $100 Visa gift card, and other donated items from local businesses will be sold from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 9 and 10, at Oakwood Country Club, 24218 S. Oakwood Drive, and Ironwood Golf Club, 550 W. Champagne. Tickets start at $5.

Raffle sales also will be held from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on April 24, at JudyWear Boutique, 950 E. Riggs Road, with the raffle drawing at 4 p.m. Winners need not be present to win.

In the past 10 years, the Southeast Valley Branch of AAUW has raised nearly $20,000 to fund 17 scholarships that have helped local young women pursue college educations. Scholarship donations have come from members, area residents, and local businesses, throughout the Southeast Valley.

“We’re all about women helping women,” said Mary Humecke, branch co-president. “So, this year, we’re expanding our scholarships outreach beyond high school senior girls to include those attending community college or returning to school later in life.”

Active since 1989, the Southeast Valley Branch of AAUW includes members from Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, and San Tan Valley. Membership is open to all with an associate or higher degree from an accredited college or university.

For more information about donating to the scholarship fund or joining AAUW, email [email protected]