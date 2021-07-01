A New Year for the Ladies Chit and Chat Group

Rose Pachura

Mark your calendar for the Meet and Greet Luncheon on the second Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the Saguaro Room at Cottonwood Country Club, 25630 S. Brentwood Drive, Sun Lakes, Ariz., starting at 11 a.m. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. Be on time. The meal is $12 per person. RSVP by Monday, July 12, for seating arrangements.

The program will be for volunteer recognition and celebrating the five-year anniversary. Come join us!

Come meet and greet other ladies in our community to share ideas and have fun times together.

So, let’s talk! Share your ideas and talents with new friends and former friends. Talk about memories, accomplishments, family, or a loss. Find solutions to everyday problems, frustrations, and maybe even conquer updates on computer and technology usage, and find answers to trusts, health issues, and everyday difficulties and investment knowledge and home safety.

Bring your friends, neighbors, and relatives and come for a relaxing, fun-filled lunch and go home being inspired and uplifted, and looking forward to coming back to another meeting.

For reservations for seating arrangements and other information, contact Rose at 480-802-0775.