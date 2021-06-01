Jamie Morgan

We want to say a big thank you to all of you who participated in the month-long clothing drive for the Latin American Church of the Nazarene in Downtown Chandler. This has been a difficult year for so many people, and we wanted to be sure not to miss this annual clothing drive. We placed a large box near the entrance to the clubhouse for your donations, and ended up having to empty it several times a week. We had more clothing than we could store and made weekly trips to the church to drop off your donations. We also allowed furniture and household items this year, and again, you really stepped up to help. Thank you to the volunteers from their church, who came by to collect the furniture on the last day, for doing all the heavy lifting, and thank you to all of you who may have made their lives just a bit easier.

The Community Church of SunBird meets all summer long. Please join us as we celebrate each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. in the ballroom for Worship and an inspiring message from God’s Word.