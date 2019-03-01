Ruth Anne Hobbs

Roadrunners golf and social club have so much fun getting together and the 5th annual Poker Run was just one of the many yearly activities.

Special thank you to those members who graciously opened their homes for wonderful appetizers and drinks: Hank Danelski / Sharen VanGruensver, Dale Dean / Marta Poykko, and Char Donaldson / Mel Flinkman.

Winners of the Poker Run were: 1st Place – Deanna Calvert, 2nd Place – Sharon, and 3rd Place – Terry Randles.

All this fun and more! Thank you to all the Roadrunner members who assisted and brought such great food for all of us to enjoy. See you all for our Valentine Dinner February 16th and our next fun activity Wednesday, February 27th. Watch for details in your emails.

Congratulations to Carol Searies for her hole-in-one!

Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 5:00 in the Lakeview Room.