2020 Gala Winners

Sue McCutcheon

The scores are in, and the vying for each place on the winners’ board was quite close. The scores ranged between 5110 down to 3730 for eight lucky individuals. Judy Nelson took the top prize, and second through eighth prizes went to Dick Ballou, Tor Thorsen, Betty Nobiling, Larry Schoenborn, Bernie Hennek, Ken Haslow, and Judy O’Neil. Others took money home from the raffle that took place during the afternoon. We hope to see you all next year and maybe a few new faces, too. Happy Playing! Six No Trump to you!