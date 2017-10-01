19th annual Community Day set for November 8

Plans are underway for our 19th annual Community Day on Wednesday, November 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The primary purpose of the day is for the enjoyment and benefit and education of our residents and surrounding communities. We are extending an invitation to local vendors to participate, sell, display and demonstrate their services or products. Come visit a variety of booths, including community realtors, dentists, physical therapists, cosmetics, candles, solar panels, senior care, vacations, flooring, home remodels and many more. There will be lunch offered on the patio with music by Mr. B and the Blonde and raffle drawings throughout the day.

Representatives from many of the SunBird clubs and classes will be available to answer questions about participation or membership.

Vendors who are interested in participating may contact wanda@sunbirdhoa.phxcoxmail.com.