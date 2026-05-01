SunBird Bocce Club

Cynthia Krautwurst

The 2026 Sunbird Bocce Marathon delivered another exciting season of competition, camaraderie, and standout performances across all leagues.

Leading the pack this year was Team OH-CY from the Blue League, with Dale Ludwig and Pat Swayngim earning the top ranking. Their strong regular-season performance secured them a coveted bye in the playoffs, putting them in prime position heading into the championship rounds.

The playoff and championship games were held on March 21 and were refereed by Wayne Kozak, ensuring fair and consistent play.

The road to the final began with a competitive matchup between Diamonds in the Rough—June Haller and Renae Rankin of the Red League—and the Bengals Team of Dave and Timmy Bucher from the Yellow League. In a thrilling game, the teams battled evenly to a 7-7 tie before the Bengals surged ahead, clinching the win 11-7 and advancing to the championship.

The final showdown featured the Bengals against the well-rested Team OH-CY. Despite the Bengals’ momentum, OH-CY demonstrated why they were the top-ranked team, delivering a strong performance to secure an 11-6 victory.

With this win, Team OH-CY claims their third consecutive Sunbird Bocce Marathon championship—an impressive achievement that cements their place as a dominant force in the league.

As the season wraps up, anticipation is already building for 2027. The question on everyone’s mind: who will rise to challenge OH-CY and potentially bring their winning streak to an end?

Be sure to keep your eyes and ears open late this year for details on the upcoming season.