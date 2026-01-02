Start the New Year Happy and Healthy at Women’s Connection

Kristy DeCleene

Come be encouraged and begin 2026 with a renewed spirit at Sun Lakes Women’s Connection on Thursday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. in the Oakwood clubhouse ballroom, 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd., Sun Lakes, Ariz. We have a special program just for you, with live music and a deluxe continental breakfast, including beverages, fruit, pastries, scrambled eggs, tortillas, and salsa. Gluten-free will be available upon request. Tickets are $25 (including tax and tip) cash or check, payable at the door.

Karen Goodrick is uniquely prepared to share with women of all stages of life due to her life experiences. In the business world, she was a hotel manager and financial officer. Currently, she is an executive administrative assistant at her church in Albuquerque. Karen has completed her Master of Arts degree from Talbot School of Theology. Through many ups and downs, this directionally challenged woman now finds her way, even when she has no idea she is lost! Come hear her life story, “Lost Without My GPS.”

Dr. Peter Sutton graduated cum laude from the prestigious Palmer College of Chiropractic in 2000. For 25 years he has dedicated himself to improving his knowledge of the human form and wellness principles. He passes this information to his patients through treatment at his Abundant Health Chiropractic office in Chandler. Dr. Sutton’s program on general wellness will teach you how to have the health of your D.R.E.A.M.s!

Jan Libby will help ring in the new year with her vocal solos. Jan, formerly from SunBird, now lives at Leisure World and is a member of the East Valley Chorale. Sheryl Haugeberg will welcome the ladies with her pre-program piano tunes.

The Crystal Card Project will have their beautiful recycled cards for sale for $1. All proceeds benefit a facility that houses domestic abuse victims and their children.

Reservations for this event are necessary and can be made by emailing Lyn at womensconnectionaz@gmail.com or calling Nancy at 480-786-8531 or Cindi at 515-770-7974. Reservations are due by noon on Friday, Jan. 9. Cancellations must be made by Tuesday, Jan. 13, by 10 a.m. by emailing womensconnectionaz@gmail.com. Please consider gifting if you must cancel.