Pickleball November Update

Carol Gourlay

Let’s start with the Warm-Up of the Month: 1. Jumping Jacks: 2 sets of 15 to get the heart rate up; 2. Arm Circles: 20 seconds each direction to loosen the shoulders; 3. Leg Swings: 10 per leg, front-to-back and side-to-side, to loosen the hips; 4. Dynamic Stretches: Walking lunges with a twist to engage the core. Helpful Hint: Keep your paddle face slightly open when returning a low shot. This adjustment helps lift the ball over the net and reduces pop-ups that your opponent can attack.

Welcome to the club, Paul Heartquist! We can’t wait to see you on the courts.

Welcome back, players! We’re excited to see familiar faces returning—Chris Lano and more to come! Summer players are still enjoying the warm weather, but fall is on its way.

Membership Forms

• Returning players: Fill out Form A and bring $20.

• New players (with prior experience): Fill out Form B and bring $20.

• Interested in lessons? Use Form C (posted in the glass case at the courts).

• Save the date for the club Welcome Back event on Saturday, Nov. 8, on the courts. Bring a dish to share (and, of course, a smile!) as we kick off another great season of pickleball fun.

Winter Club Hours (Nov. 1 through March 31)

Sunday: 2 to 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday: 9 to 11 a.m.

Select Saturdays:

Nov. 8 (Welcome Back event, 9 a.m.)

Dec. 20 (Christmas Party)

Jan. 17 and Feb. 28, 9 a.m.

March 21 (Goodbye Party, 8 a.m.)

Club Meetings

Each club member is required to attend one club meeting. Meetings are Nov. 10, Jan. 12, and Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. (by the courts).

Don’t forget to sign up on TeamReach before coming out!

Other Info

• Want to play at another time? Gather your group and reserve a court!

• See evening play TeamReach group if you want to play at night.

• Want to learn the game? Request a lesson with Form C.

• Questions? Contact Marianna Buescher at 480-285-4501 or mariannabuescher@gmail.com.

Happy people play pickleball!