Golf Simulator Summer Golf League Begins July 7

Beginning the week of July 7, SunBird is planning a summer golf simulator league when it gets too hot to play outside. You may be aware that there are 30 courses that can be accessed on the simulator, and the plan is to have you and your team play a different course every week. Anyone can play! There will be weekly winners, as well as overall summer champions.

Each team will have an entire week to play the predesignated course, i.e., Pebble Beach or Quail Hollow or even Abu Dhabi Country Club. Your team can choose what day and time to play. For example, you can play at 10 a.m. on Tuesday one week and at 4 p.m. on Friday the next—it’s your call.

All teams will be twosomes and can choose an alternate any week you need one. The simulator is set up to max each player out with a double bogie. In addition, no putting. Any shot inside 8 feet is a 1 putt, 9 to 30 feet is a 2 putt, and outside 30 feet is a 3 putt. It takes each twosome approximately 60 to 75 minutes to play a course.

The Horizon Room can deliver food and drinks to the ballroom. Come out and play when it’s too hot to be outside. The weekly price per player is only $10 per person! Contact Bob Morris if interested: 310-721-9104.