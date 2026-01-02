Garden Club Invites You!

MaryJo Johnson

The SunBird Garden Club invites everyone to join us for Craft Day on Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. in the ballroom. Gup Stein will be instructing us in creating beautiful flowers.

The Garden Club is open to men and women who are present or past residents of SunBird, and our purpose is to educate members in the dos and don’ts of desert gardening and to assist in the beautification of the SunBird community common areas as well as in our own gardens.

Please contact Garden Club President Fran Stewart at 503-369-0230 for further information.