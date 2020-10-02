Susan Reynhout, Publicity Chairman

Women’s Connection presents “Surviving in the Overwhelming Now,” a virtual Zoom event for all, on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 9 a.m. Arizona time. Join us via Zoom or on your phone!

You are invited to join Women’s Connection’s Oct. 15 Zoom event as we learn techniques from cancer survivor Lynne Hartke on “Surviving in the Overwhelming Now.” She will be interviewed by Page Hage, herself a cancer survivor. Be inspired and encouraged as you hear Lynne’s story of how her cancer experience has informed her experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lynne celebrates the beautiful and the difficult with her husband Mayor Kevin Hartke in Chandler, Ariz. As a breast cancer survivor, she was named Voice of Hope with the American Cancer Society in 2018. Lynne is the author of Under the Desert Sky; she also writes monthly for three local newspapers. This very special speaker loves to share stories of courage, beauty, and belonging. She will inspire you not to waste the pandemic!

Brittney Sounart, RH (AHG), co-owner of Desert Sage Herbs in Chandler, Ariz., will provide an interesting and informative virtual feature on how herbs can impact one’s life. She is a clinical herbalist and consultant with over 19 years of experience.

All participants must register in advance to receive a secure link and password at wcsunlakes@gmail.com or by calling Nancy at 480-786-8531 or Ann at 614-370-2553 with your email address or phone number. Register early, as there is limited online access!

In accordance with the state and county COVID-19 guidelines, Women’s Connection has determined, for the safety of our attendees, to meet through virtual Zoom meetings until further notice.

Affiliated with Stonecroft—Where She Is, As She Is. Visit Stonecroft.org for more information.