SunBird Golf Resort Auction

Exceptional Value Comes Standard at Robson Ranch Arizona

The ImproVables Slayed ‘em at Clarendale Senior Facility

January Rock of the Month

January 2026, Front Page

January Pickleball News

Welcome to the club, Linda Brown! Welcome Back Party on Nov. 8 We had more than 25 players who played and socialized. The food was great, and the camaraderie was even better! Community Days Community Days was awesome! Kathy and Brian Long hosted the pickleball table and gave out loads of information. TeamReach Reminder Remember…

SunBird Chili Cook-off

Jack Cooper The SunBird Chili Cook-off is set for Wednesday, Jan. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. in the ballroom. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12 for those not participating in the Founders Tournament. The Founders Tournament draw for teams will be held at 7 p.m. following the Chili Cook-off festivities, which are…

January 2026, Card Games & Sports

SunBird Lady Niners in a Giving Mood

Teri Bitler During this past Christmas season, the Lady Niners once again showed their generous spirit by purchasing requests from the SunBird Lions Giving Tree, which supports Hartford Sylvia Encinas Elementary School. Hartford, the oldest elementary school still open in the Chandler Unified District, sits in the heart of Chandler. For many of the children…

