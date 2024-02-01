The Pickleball Club had an amazing time over the holiday season! Paula Warhoover was the winner of our Ugly Sweater Contest. Many of our friends and neighbors have been touched by the massive destruction of Alzheimer’s/dementia. The SunBird Pickleball Club is doing our part to fight back! Our annual Pickle for Purple ALZ Tournament will…
Variety Is Art at the Lakes
SunBird American Irish Club Upcoming Events
Rotary
SunBird Lady 18ers
Pickleball Club Celebrates the Holidays
Art Club’s 30th Annual Art Show February 10
Thirty years ago, Irene Coatta had a vision to begin an Art Club for SunBird. Her vast knowledge and strength of character brought that vision to life! Her enthusiasm and leadership has given so many SunBird residents the joy of learning and creating art. As the club grew, the desire to showcase and share our…
The Lady Who Made It Happen
Arthur Norby SunBird Golf Resort resident Irene Coatta, the founding member of the SunBird Art Club, will be receiving special recognition from the SunBird Art Club on Feb. 10 at the club’s annual show. She prefers to be addressed as Irene, reminding her friends that Coatta just happened to be the name of her fourth…
SunBird Home Tour March 10
Diane Dub Mark your calendars: The annual SunBird Home Tour is just around the corner! Whether you are looking for fresh ideas to update your home or just want an excuse to get together with your neighbors, this event is sure to please. Seven SunBird homes will be showcased this year, providing inspiration for updating,…
Card Games & Sports, February 2024
FUN da MENTAL Bridge Classes for Everyone!
Maria Davis FUN da MENTAL Bridge is offering a variety of bridge classes. Learn with certified ACBL Better Bridge instructors Karin Hansen and Maria Davis. Back by popular demand! Have fun. Exercise your brain. Hundreds of your neighbors have taken enjoyable, stimulating, FUN da MENTAL Bridge lessons. Bridge for the True Beginner. Classes are Wednesday afternoons…
February 2024, Community News
The Remodeling Corner
Janet Cook St. Valentine’s Day brings thoughts of giving and receiving love. The kitchen is the heart of the home, an excellent place to prioritize doing a remodel so it facilitates the preparing of nourishing food, entertaining, and making of memories. The following are popular improvements homeowners make to enjoy their home more, helping to…