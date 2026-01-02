SunBird’s annual Mischief Night proved to be one of the most spirited events of the year, drawing a huge crowd and raising more than $1,300 for SunBird Helping SunBird, the community program dedicated to supporting residents in need. The afternoon kicked off with laughter, music, and a parade of creativity. Joyce Kelner and her pup…
SunBird Golf Resort Auction
Exceptional Value Comes Standard at Robson Ranch Arizona
The ImproVables Slayed ‘em at Clarendale Senior Facility
January Rock of the Month
January 2026, Front Page
Mischief Night Brings Big Crowds, Big Fun, and Big Hearts
January Pickleball News
Welcome to the club, Linda Brown! Welcome Back Party on Nov. 8 We had more than 25 players who played and socialized. The food was great, and the camaraderie was even better! Community Days Community Days was awesome! Kathy and Brian Long hosted the pickleball table and gave out loads of information. TeamReach Reminder Remember…
SunBird Chili Cook-off
Jack Cooper The SunBird Chili Cook-off is set for Wednesday, Jan. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. in the ballroom. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12 for those not participating in the Founders Tournament. The Founders Tournament draw for teams will be held at 7 p.m. following the Chili Cook-off festivities, which are…
January 2026, Card Games & Sports
SunBird Lady Niners in a Giving Mood
Teri Bitler During this past Christmas season, the Lady Niners once again showed their generous spirit by purchasing requests from the SunBird Lions Giving Tree, which supports Hartford Sylvia Encinas Elementary School. Hartford, the oldest elementary school still open in the Chandler Unified District, sits in the heart of Chandler. For many of the children…
January 2026, Community News
Celebrating Verna Mahnke: A Decade of Dedication to Neighbors Who Care
Robin Wilson This year, Neighbors Who Care bids a heartfelt farewell to a remarkable member of our team: Verna Mahnke, whose decade of service has shaped our organization and touched countless lives. Verna first retired in 2014 after a career in administration, accounting, and operations across the technology, retail tax, and food service distribution sectors.…
Lady 18ers Get Into the Holiday Spirit!
Margaret Munsch The Lady 18ers kicked off the month of December with a Christmas Team Play of the Red Team vs. Green Team. Santa left treats on each hole for the naughty & nice! The Red Team won again this year! Red must be the lucky color. As evident by all the smiles, the ladies…