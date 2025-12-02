Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse – December 2025

Sun Lakes Community Theatre – December 2025

Garden Club

SunBird Lions Club – December 2025

December 2025, Front Page

Denim & Diamonds Dance a Sparkling Success

Cindy Wilson It was boots, bling, and a whole lot of boogie at the Denim & Diamonds Dance held on Nov. 8 in the SunBird community ballroom. Sponsored by the Bandits Golf Club, the dazzling evening brought neighbors together for a night of toe-tappin’ fun, all for a great cause! With a mix of country…

Holiday Happenings

Visit Social Events on page 10 for more information. SunBird Singers and Ringers Holiday Concert—Ring Out, Sing Out! Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 3 and 4, Ballroom, 7 p.m. TAD Management Presents An Inspired Christmas, Starring the Cast of December ‘63 Tuesday, Dec. 9, Ballroom, 7 p.m. Holiday Brunch Featuring Music by Victoria Fairclough Sunday, Dec.…

Community News, December 2025

December Rock of the Month

MaryJo Johnson Have you seen the December Rock of the Month? This festive rock is hiding in a common area here at SunBird. If you find this rock, call the number on the back to claim your Horizon Room gift card, courtesy of the SunBird Garden Club!

Association News, December 2025

Social Events

SunBird Singers and Ringers Holiday Concert—Ring Out, Sing Out! Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 3 and 4, Ballroom, 7 p.m. The 2025 SunBird Singers and Ringers Holiday Concert will feature many familiar tunes, along with some new and exciting pieces of music. This is a great way to put you in the holiday spirit and kick…

