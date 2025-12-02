Lois Anderson On Dec. 3 and 4 the SunBird Singers and Ringers will hold their 35th Annual Christmas Concert in the ballroom, beginning at 7 p.m. They do not sell tickets, so all of SunBird may attend for free. We do accept donations, however, to keep our group going. So, we extend a big thank…
Denim & Diamonds Dance a Sparkling Success
Cindy Wilson It was boots, bling, and a whole lot of boogie at the Denim & Diamonds Dance held on Nov. 8 in the SunBird community ballroom. Sponsored by the Bandits Golf Club, the dazzling evening brought neighbors together for a night of toe-tappin’ fun, all for a great cause! With a mix of country…
Holiday Happenings
Visit Social Events on page 10 for more information. SunBird Singers and Ringers Holiday Concert—Ring Out, Sing Out! Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 3 and 4, Ballroom, 7 p.m. TAD Management Presents An Inspired Christmas, Starring the Cast of December ‘63 Tuesday, Dec. 9, Ballroom, 7 p.m. Holiday Brunch Featuring Music by Victoria Fairclough Sunday, Dec.…
Lady Niners Tee Off the 2025–26 Season with Spirit and Sunshine
Teri Bitler The SunBird Lady Niners launched their 2025–26 league season as 26 spirited golfers took to the course in four competitive flights on Nov. 4. Braving brisk temperatures and bringing their signature camaraderie, the ladies proved that a little chill couldn’t cool their enthusiasm. With laughter echoing across the fairways and a healthy dose…
December Rock of the Month
MaryJo Johnson Have you seen the December Rock of the Month? This festive rock is hiding in a common area here at SunBird. If you find this rock, call the number on the back to claim your Horizon Room gift card, courtesy of the SunBird Garden Club!
SunBird Singers and Ringers Holiday Concert—Ring Out, Sing Out! Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 3 and 4, Ballroom, 7 p.m. The 2025 SunBird Singers and Ringers Holiday Concert will feature many familiar tunes, along with some new and exciting pieces of music. This is a great way to put you in the holiday spirit and kick…