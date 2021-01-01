Wonderland of Lights: Success

Rose Pachura and Maynard Iverson

The Sun Lakes Wonderland of Lights was a success. Bidding started from Dec. 1 to 15, 2020. An auction was conducted by Caring Transitions at CTBIDS.com. Each Christmas tree for sale at auction was identified by the name of the business, organization, or group. Single donors had the option of using their name or remaining anonymous. A donation will be made to The Perfect Place, located at 23914 S. Alma School Road, Chandler, AZ 85248. The Perfect Place is a 501(c)(3) non-profit adult day care where many of the participants have some degree of dementia. Here they can socialize and engage in recreational activities in a structured, safe environment while giving the caretakers a much-needed break.

A thank you to all the sponsors for their donation for their beautiful decorated trees for this First Annual Wonderland of Lights to help make this a success, and to bring joy to Sun Lakes. We appreciate all of you: Rotary Club of Sun Lakes, Jon Lyons, President; State Farm, Debbie Wiltse; Trust Bank, Sandra Hudson, CEO; Independent, Monica Dickens and Team; Neighbors Who Care; Visiting Angels; Breakthrough Treatment, Dr. Sutton; The Park At Copper Creek; Tom’s Auto Repair, Chandler/Sun Lakes Vitality Health “Sarcopenia Clinics;” Abundance Chiropractic; Law of Brandon White Law Firm; Staples, DJ Gower, General Manager; Harmony Health Primary Care; Wellness Center; Martell Chiropractic, Dr. James Martell; DBK Accounting & Tax Service, Yvonne Kutach; Cool Breeze AC & Heating; Independent, Mary Vitolo; Sun Lakes Knights of Columbus #9678; Centum Health Properties, Property Manager Tami Conradson; and anonymous donors.

Committees: The Ladies Community Chit and Chat Breakfast Group sponsored the First Annual Sun Lakes Wonderland of Lights. Founder/Coordinator Rose Pachura with the help of Rose’s committee: Independent, Lorraine Sandy Newhaus; Caring Transitions, Tina Patterson, Marie Fotino; Trust Bank, Nikki Janulewicz; RE Specialist, for AZ Best Move; Fine Home RE Specialist Kelly Adolphson for Williams Luxury Homes; Independent, Mary Vitolo; Independent, Rose Sanders; Tami Conradson; Centum Health Properties, Property Manager for Sun Lakes Medical Center; Justin, Maintenance Manager for Sun Lakes Medical Center; Independent, Julie Wilson; Independent, Ed Wilson; and Knights of Columbus Council #9678, Dennis Pachura.