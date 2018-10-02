Women’s Connection begins the season with a fall style show

Susan Reynhout, Publicity Chairman

Invite your friends to join you on Thursday, October 18, in the Kingston Ballroom of the Oakwood Country Club, Sun Lakes, for an exciting event. Lisa O’Hearn, Independent Cabi Stylist, will present a Fall Style Show for every body type using local models. This great girlfriend time will include a delicious brunch, special music, fun style show, meaningful speaker and time with good friends. It’s a wonderful way to begin the season.

Leta Sproule, Ms Senior America of Arizona 2017, from Sun City West, will be our inspirational speaker. Leta is a native of Nashville, but instead of country music, she gravitated toward the symphony and ballet. She has a master’s degree in Human Resource Development from Vanderbilt University. She has served on the board of Parkinson’s Network of Arizona, Nashville Symphony Guild, Toastmasters, Cameo Club and other organizations. Leta believes it is a rare and special gift to be given the opportunities she has received and looks forward to using that gift to encourage and inspire others to never stop growing. Her talk is titled “From Crowns to Tiaras, a Journey of Royalty.”

Music will be provided by Marilyn O’Connell, Ms Senior America Arizona of 2008.

Crystal Cards will be available for purchase in the Bradford Room. They also welcome donations of your used greeting cards.

The cost is $20.00. Reservations are required by noon on Thursday, October 11, by emailing Shirley at wcsunlakes@comcast.net or by calling Pat at 480-883-1450 or Nancy at 480-786-8531. Gluten-free/special diet meals must be ordered at time of reservation. Cancellations must be made no later than Monday, October 15, by 10:00 a.m. by calling Cindi at 515-770-7974. A reservation made is a reservation paid. Reservations not canceled must be honored. Please note cost includes brunch, venue expenses, taxes, gratuity, speaker’s expenses, publicity and miscellaneous fees. This event is sponsored by Stonecroft, www.stonecroft.org.