Women’s Connection begins the fall with Chef A GoGo

Susan Reynhout – Publicity Chairman

Executive Chef Robert “Bob” Harrison, owner of Chef A GoGo, will share ideas on planning a holiday party. He will pass on tips of making it easy and affordable and setting the right mood for the occasion. This Chandler resident is a graduate of the Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Academy.

On the heels of being laid off from his job as a corporate chef within the Motorola Corporation in 2007, Chef a GoGo was born. The initial idea was to offer a personal chef service. The service quickly became small dinner parties and weddings and grew into catering large events and corporate functions. Bob has celebrated a 10-year anniversary and expanding quickly. As a successful culinary professional who loves his job, he understands the importance of listening to your client and understanding what they are asking for. Bob’s highly-interactive and fun presentation will give you great inspiration.

“Confessions of a Type-A Woman.” It sounds interesting, doesn’t it? You will want to hear this vivacious non-profit executive as she explains how a conversation with a perfect stranger changed her life. Gini Larsen works full time at a non-profit agency. She comes to us from Gilbert, Arizona, where she enjoys following the progress of her two young adult daughters. Gini’s story is a compelling one about climbing the corporate ladder of success and being jolted back to reality through a question by a complete stranger.

Diana Perez will be the vocalist. This retired science teacher has been singing professionally for over 30 years. Diana sings for many venues in the area, including the Arizona Classic Jazz Society. She also sings frequently at retirement communities.

The cost is $20.00. Reservations are required by noon on Thursday, October 5, by emailing Shirley Mukhar at wcsunlakes@comcast.net or by calling Lydia at 480-802-2188 or Nancy at 480-786-8531. Cancellations must be made no later than Monday, October 9, by 10:00 a.m., by calling Debra Anderson at 612-272-2407. A reservation made is a reservation paid. Reservations not canceled must be honored. Cost includes brunch, taxes, gratuity, speaker’s expenses, publicity and miscellaneous fees. This event is sponsored by Stonecroft, www.stonecroft.org.