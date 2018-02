Chet and MaryJo Howe

If you have noticed the lack of birds lately, you may wonder why. The reason is they have been locked out of our lakes with a filament stretched across each lake so the ducks, Widgeons and other water fowl cannot land on the water.

We feel this is not only animal cruelty, but we love the birds in SunBird.

Please reconsider this practice. Let us have our birds back again.