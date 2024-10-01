Welcome New Neighbors

JoAn Patten

Hometown/State: Clifton, Colo.

JoAn is a widow. Her interests include photography, gardening, flower arranging, NASA, and walking.

Connie Street

Hometown/State: St. Joseph, Mo.

Connie has been married for almost 58 years and has two children.

Mike and Brenda Dunaisky

Hometown/State: Cloquet, Minn.

Mike and Brenda have been married for 24 years and have four children. Their interests include golf, the Minnesota Vikings, visiting with their grandchildren, and spending time on their lake in Minnesota.

Jeff and Luz Hammons

Hometown/State: Gresham, Ore./San Nicolas, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Jeff and Luz have been married for more than 30 years and have two children. They enjoy swimming, cooking, attending church, and traveling.