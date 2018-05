Norma Davis and Maddie Meyers

Aqua Birds Water Aerobics classes will be in session 8:00-9:00 a.m., Monday through Friday, May 1 through October 31. Water workouts will include stretching, toning and cardio movements. Bring your water bells on Mondays and Wednesdays and a noodle on Fridays (no equipment required on Tuesdays and Thursdays). Stay cool this summer with water aerobics!

