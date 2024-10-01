October 2024, Community News

Want to Recycle Electronics?

Come to the recycling event, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sun Lakes in partnership with AZ StRUT, on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon. Sorry, no early drop-offs.

Drop off computers, laptops and accessories, iPads, cell phones, flat-panel TVs and monitors, printers, cables, power supplies, DVD players, VCR players, and calculators in the Sun Lakes Phase 1 parking lot located at 25601 S. Sun Lakes Blvd.

Donated electronics will be recycled or refurbished for use by Arizona schools or nonprofits.