Upcoming services for Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation

Allan Levy, Publicity Director

The Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation (SLJC) is an established reform congregation that meets at the Sun Lakes Chapel on the second Friday of the month from September through June. In July and August, a rabbinic-led Twilight Service is held in the Sun Lakes Chapel at 5:30 p.m. Services are a great opportunity to meet new people, connect with Judaism and learn. New attendees are invited to be introduced at the service and members of the congregation connect with these attendees. Oneg Shabbats are held immediately after our services at Sun Lakes Country Club from September through June. Everyone is invited to attend. The services and Oneg’s are a great place to meet members, ask questions and learn more about our congregation.

SLJC is an active congregation with members of all ages who come fro.arious communities across the world. Tradition and prayer are woven into our services by Rabbi Wiener. Our cantor Ronda Polesky’s beautifu.oice makes the services beautiful to listen to, and our choir, under the direction of Lana Oyer, makes our services memorable. Join us on the dates below to partake of these services:

December 8, 7:30 p.m. – Shabbat Service – Chanukah Candle Lighting January 12, 7:30 p.m. – Shabbat Service – Installation of Officers and Honoring Committees

February 9, 7:30 p.m. – Shabbat Service – Adult B’not Mitzvah Class Participation

March 9, 7:30 p.m. – Shabbat Service – Honoring Our Choir, Celebrating Purim

April 13, 7:00 p.m. – Shabbat Service – Holocaust Remembrance and Lighting of Candles

May 11, 7:30 p.m. – Shabbat Service – Celebrating Shevuot and Mother’s Day

June 8, 7:30 p.m. – Healing Service– Celebrating Father’s Day

All services are held in the Sun Lakes Chapel.

SLJC has a wide range of activities, including an active Sisterhood and Men’s Club, a Friends of Israel Committee, an Adult Education program and Bar/Bat Mitzvah programs both for adults and youngsters. Opportunities abound to become involved in the SLJC community in many ways. For more information, please see our web page at www.SLJC.org.

Rabbi Wiener will be leading our congregation in a series of inspiring adult classes this fall. This is a wonderful opportunity to hear and learn first-hand information that will bring thoughtful information to everyone. ALL are welcome: Please make a quick call to Gail at 480-802-1832 to reserve a place for yourself. Each class will be held every Tuesday as follows:

Session Two – December 12 and 19, 1:00-2:30 p.m. “Torah Study.” Learning th.arious interpretations of Scripture to better understand their meaning for today as they affect our lives.

SAVE the Date: March 31,2018. This Passover SLJC invites you to share Second Seder with your congregation, family and friends, March 31, 2018, at Palo Verde Country Club. More details to follow.