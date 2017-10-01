Time for rock, glass and jewelry sign ups

Dennis Hayward

SunBird residents interested in pursuing the art forms in fused or stained glass, rock cutting, silversmithing or lost waxed casting, Ming trees, beading or wire-wrapped jewelry should plan now to attend the first fall meeting of the Lapidary Club on Friday, November 3, in the Hopi Room at 9:30 a.m. At the meeting, we will identify potential students and schedule classes, as well as conduct the required general safety and responsibilities review. Classes vary from one to four, four-hour sessions, depending on the pursuit, and include training and safety procedures for the equipment. Additional meetings will be held the first Friday morning of each month through the winter for latecomers.

The club will be holding an open house in conjunction with the Community Day on November 8. Be sure to drop by our table and go upstairs to visit the shop where members will demonstrate the many activities and membership sign-up will be available.

Classes will be offered from November through April of 2018. Instructors are being solicited from the membership to teach the many art forms. For safety reasons, club membership is required, and classes must be completed to have access to the shop on the upper floor of the Clubhouse. Other than materials for one’s projects (glass or silver) and a small club membership fee, all classes and use of the HOA-maintained shop are free.

Membership and use of the shop is limited to SunBird residents. Be sure to view the display case next to the Lapidary Shop where a variety of projects produced by members are on display. If anyone is working in the shop, be sure to come on in for a tour. Additional information is posted on the shop door and in the library, or you can contact President Dennis Hayward at 360-607-1395.