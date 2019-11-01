Three special musical events celebrating 40 wonderful years!

Doug Ross

Sun Lakes Community Church will be celebrating its 40th anniversary, singing to the glory of God.

The East Valley Chorale, the New Legacy Project, and the Christmas musical When Earth Received Her King (directed by Linda Yarbrough) will have your heart pounding, your soul singing, and your faith renewed!

Starting it out will be a return performance by the East Valley Chorale on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m. in the Sun Lakes Chapel.

The East Valley Chorale unites singers from more than 50 Phoenix-area churches. “We share God’s message of love and salvation at local churches, community events, retirement communities, and nursing facilities,” stated Dr. Bruce Cochran who has directed the chorale since he formed it in 1999. A former choir leader in many churches, he realized many, like himself, missed the experience, so he took a creative approach and provided a haven for these displaced choir “refugees.” There are now nearly 100 singers from about 50 Phoenix-area churches.

Bruce has a story—or even a joke to share along with every song, and as a result, you will be inspired, made to laugh, and will rejoice in hearing songs you may have learned years ago.

Admission is free—a free-will offering will be received for the chorale in support of their efforts blessing people, because they “Sing for Joy.”

The second event is a return performance of the New Legacy Project musical group that has its roots in the famous Blackwood Brothers Quartet. They visited us for the first time last year and presented an evening of Gospel music that was unforgettable, foot-stompin’, traditional, and even a bit edgy all at the same time.

In short, it was Gospel music at its finest. This year, they will be with us Friday, Dec. 13, at 1:30 p.m. at the Sun Lakes Chapel. Admission is free—a love offering will be taken for the group.

Finally, on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 5:30 p.m., our director of music, Linda Yarbrough will lead a Christmas musical, When Earth Received Her King. Our choir and various soloists will make this a thrilling highlight for your Christmas season. Again, admission is free.

Sun Lakes Community Church’s Pastor Mitch McDonald said, “Music has long been a major way of communicating the Gospel—and these concerts will bless your heart, so my advice is don’t miss one of them. Everyone is invited!”

Sun Lakes Community Church is an interdenominational church. Our worship service is at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday morning at the Sun Lakes Chapel, 9240 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. N., across the street from the Sun Lakes Country Club building. For more information, call our office at 480-895-9147 or visit our website at www.sunlakescommunitychurch.org.

