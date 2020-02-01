Tennis Club Prepares for an Exciting Season

Jenifer Walden

We have kicked off the new year with some fabulous tennis tournaments with other clubs and our in-house league play. On Jan. 4, we played our friends at Sun Lakes and enjoyed some social tennis and a scrumptious lunch. Thank you, Sun Lakes, for a great day! Score? SunBird 20, Sun Lakes 8. Our next tournament is at Trilogy on Feb. 1. Then on Feb. 8, we are hosting Sun Lakes, and on Feb. 29, we are hosting our next-door neighbors from Springfield. It will be a busy month with lots more fun to come!

Our SunBird leagues are very busy at this time of year. Monday Ladies League is at 8:30 a.m., and we have three full courts; Monday Men’s League starts at 10 a.m., and they fill four courts; Tuesday Men’s begins at 9 a.m., and they typically fill three courts; Wednesday Mixed Doubles Drop-In at 10 a.m. has been very successful, and we have had as many as 23 players show up! Thursday Ladies Drop-In at 8:30 a.m. usually fills two courts (always looking for more!) and for Friday Men’s Drop-In, typically they have three courts. If you are interested in playing in any of these leagues, please contact our president, Pam Tiffany, and she will direct you to the appropriate league coordinators.

Tennis Tip & Tricks: Some players have difficulty with their groundstrokes. Reminder words such as mnemonic devices for tennis may help. When using your forehand, tell yourself “palm forward;” when using your backhand, tell yourself “knuckles forward.” Reminder words will enable you to focus on the correct path for your racket!

If you are interested in joining our SunBird Tennis Club, please contact our president, Pam Tiffany, at 480-848-1389. Our dues are only $40 a year and $15 for associate members! Such a deal!

Our next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. in the Lakeview Room. See you all there!