SunBird’s 26th Annual Community Day

Wendy Armijo, Lifestyle Director

This year SunBird will be hosting our 26th Annual Community Day! We are excited to announce that preparations are currently underway for this grand event to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the SunBird Ballroom. The primary purpose of the day is for the socialization, enjoyment, benefit, and education for our residents. We are extending an invitation for local vendors to participate, sell, display, and demonstrate their services or products. Come out and visit a wide variety of booths including community realtors, dentists, physical therapists, cosmetics, candles, computer repair, weed and pest control, painters, and so much more.

There will be lunch offered on the patio; music on the patio, and raffle drawings throughout the day. Representatives from many of the SunBird clubs and classes will be available to answer questions about participation or membership. Invitations will be sent out (via email) to previous vendors/participants in early October or you may contact Wendy Armijo, Lifestyle Director, at [email protected], if you are interested in participating in this amazing event!