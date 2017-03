Christine Terechenok

The next meeting for the Tennis Club will be Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. in the Lakeview room. SunBird tennis has only a few more events coming up.

March 18, 2017, SunBird will host Springfield

March 26, 2017, annual year-end picnic

April 1, 2017, SunBird will host IronOaks

As always, we welcome new players. Come join us on Saturday mornings at the courts at 8:30 a.m. for some fun play, and enjoy free coffee and donuts.